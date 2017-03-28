Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,447,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,766,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) opened at 183.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.35. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $148.26 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post $9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.96.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Sherman sold 31,464 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,664,149.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,361.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

