Beazley PLC (BEZ) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.52) target price on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 312 ($3.92) target price on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stockdale Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.03) target price on shares of Beazley PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beazley PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 365.75 ($4.60).

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 436.00. 894,586 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.25 billion. Beazley PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 313.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 450.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 432.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 397.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Beazley PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Clive Washbourn sold 90,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.33), for a total value of £383,626.72 ($482,124.82). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.49), for a total value of £17,480 ($21,968.08).

About Beazley PLC

