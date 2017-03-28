Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Panmure Gordon boosted their price objective on shares of Inspired Energy PLC from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 21 ($0.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) opened at 17.175 on Tuesday. Inspired Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 11.38 and a 12 month high of GBX 19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.04. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 81.56 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Inspired Energy PLC’s previous dividend of $0.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Beaufort Securities Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/beaufort-securities-reiterates-speculative-buy-rating-for-inspired-energy-plc-inse.html.

About Inspired Energy PLC

Inspired Energy PLC provides energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) energy users. The Company’s segments include The Corporate division (Corporate), The SME division (SME) and PLC costs. The Corporate segment includes operations of Inspired Energy Solutions Limited, Direct Energy Purchasing Limited, Wholesale Power UK Limited and STC Energy and Carbon Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.