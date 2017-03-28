Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) has been given a €120.00 ($130.43) target price by Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($88.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Macquarie set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.32 ($97.09).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) opened at 83.938 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of €55.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.033. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 52-week low of €63.42 and a 52-week high of €91.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €84.76 and its 200-day moving average is €82.84.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as spare parts and accessories.

