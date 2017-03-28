Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc (HLIT) SVP Sells 15,522 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Bart Spriester sold 15,522 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $90,803.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,123 shares in the company, valued at $369,269.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) opened at 5.80 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company’s market capitalization is $462.68 million.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/bart-spriester-sells-15522-shares-of-harmonic-inc-hlit-stock-updated.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,633,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 909,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 130,266 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 64,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Drexel Hamilton lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.