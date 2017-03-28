PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Barclays PLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America Corp raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) opened at 23.47 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 341,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $7,090,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,216,348 shares in the company, valued at $25,275,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dugas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,270,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,790 shares of company stock worth $10,357,053 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $61,761,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,349,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,571,000 after buying an additional 519,262 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in PulteGroup by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,236,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 304,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

