Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays PLC

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Friday.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sapiens International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,393 shares. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/barclays-plc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-sapiens-international-co-spns-updated-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.