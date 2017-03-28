Barclays PLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INXN. Guggenheim raised shares of InterXion Holding NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion Holding NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterXion Holding NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) opened at 38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $40.00.

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company earned $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. InterXion Holding NV had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterXion Holding NV by 25.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,245,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,549,000 after buying an additional 655,917 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in InterXion Holding NV by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,514,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,183,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterXion Holding NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,480,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,128,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,365,000 after buying an additional 198,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterXion Holding NV

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

