Barclays PLC Lowers Anglo American plc (AAL) Price Target to GBX 1,220

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,240 ($15.58) to GBX 1,220 ($15.33) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.23) price target on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,470 ($18.47) to GBX 1,530 ($19.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.82) price target on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Friday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their price target on Anglo American plc from GBX 1,600 ($20.11) to GBX 1,500 ($18.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.59) price target on shares of Anglo American plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,317.81 ($16.56).

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) opened at 1203.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,280.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,164.76. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 15.33 billion. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 469.65 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,529.01.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 727 shares of Anglo American plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.89) per share, with a total value of £9,189.28 ($11,548.67). Also, insider Tony O’Neill sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,156 ($14.53), for a total transaction of £46,043.48 ($57,865.38).

Anglo American plc Company Profile

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

