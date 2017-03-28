BankUnited (BKU) Price Target Cut to $43.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC raised shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) opened at 35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.01. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.98 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/bankunited-bku-price-target-cut-to-43-00.html.

In other news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $39,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,704.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 2,226,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $83,751,825.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,495,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,487,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,240,217 shares of company stock worth $84,316,474 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.