BankUnited (BKU) Price Target Cut to $43.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.
BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC raised shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.
Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) opened at 35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.01. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.98 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $39,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,704.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 2,226,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $83,751,825.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,495,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,487,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,240,217 shares of company stock worth $84,316,474 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.
