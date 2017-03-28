Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 10,279 Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 34.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 17.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,995,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 134,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) opened at 49.83 on Tuesday. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/bank-of-the-ozarks-inc-ozrk-stake-increased-by-federated-investors-inc-pa-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BB&T Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

In related news, Director Dennis R. James sold 4,400 shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $244,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Kenny sold 1,544 shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $85,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,544 shares of company stock worth $1,070,818 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.