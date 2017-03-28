Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,955,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cobiz Investment Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 254,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 194,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 42.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company earned $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC set a $43.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

