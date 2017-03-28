Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp comprises 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.19% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp worth $92,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 7.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) opened at 46.25 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post $3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon Corp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc raised Bank of New York Mellon Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Bank of New York Mellon Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut Bank of New York Mellon Corp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

In other Bank of New York Mellon Corp news, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 199,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $8,999,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,264.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

