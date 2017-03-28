Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEF. Nord/LB set a €11.50 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC set a €9.80 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Telefonica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) opened at 11.35 on Wednesday. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.47.

WARNING: “Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/bank-of-america-corp-upgrades-telefonica-sa-tef-to-buy-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the third quarter valued at $12,634,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 174,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 866,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. The Company’s segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica UK and Telefonica Hispanoamerica.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.