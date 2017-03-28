Cavium Inc (CAVM) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corp reissued their buy rating on shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAVM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cavium in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of Cavium from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Cavium from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cavium in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.47.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) opened at 71.76 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.87 billion. Cavium has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $73.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business earned $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Cavium had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cavium will post $2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony S. Thornley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $6,023,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,313 shares of company stock worth $12,970,045 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavium by 695.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,252 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,923,000 after buying an additional 1,861,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cavium by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,866,958 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $108,657,000 after buying an additional 318,644 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavium by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $143,506,000 after buying an additional 496,765 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavium by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 134,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Cavium by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 78,876 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

