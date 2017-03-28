Bank of America Corp Downgrades Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) to Neutral

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

FTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.85 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr downgraded Frontier Communications Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.46 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 2.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The firm’s market cap is $2.37 billion. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.79%. Frontier Communications Corp’s payout ratio is -77.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 127,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 197,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Frontier Communications Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 288,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Corp

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

