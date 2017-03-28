Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FBR & Co

FBR & Co reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) opened at 2.22 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $387.94 million. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 80.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 139.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of fuel cell products. The Company is focused on its power product markets of heavy-duty motive, portable power, material handling and telecom backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for fuel cell applications.

