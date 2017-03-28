Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) PT Set at $3.00 by Roth Capital

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a $3.00 target price by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) opened at 2.22 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $387.94 million. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 80.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 139.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of fuel cell products. The Company is focused on its power product markets of heavy-duty motive, portable power, material handling and telecom backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for fuel cell applications.

