Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Downgraded by Jefferies Group LLC to Hold

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 290 ($3.64). Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBY. Beaufort Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty plc from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 273 ($3.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.72).

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) opened at 265.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.78. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 184.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 299.30. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.80 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty plc’s previous dividend of $0.90.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 10,134 shares of Balfour Beatty plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.48), for a total value of £28,071.18 ($35,278.60). Also, insider Stuart John Doughty purchased 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £12,330.50 ($15,496.42).

Balfour Beatty plc Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

