United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $42,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,116,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,853,000 after buying an additional 305,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,943,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,210,000 after buying an additional 446,984 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 9,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,797,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,683,000 after buying an additional 805,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,555,000 after buying an additional 1,088,456 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at 111.83 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $96.89 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post $6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Technologies from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.50 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.01.

In other United Technologies news, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $246,104.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,022 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $114,729.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $224,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,497 shares of company stock worth $4,982,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

