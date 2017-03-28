Allianz Asset Management AG Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.54% of Badger Meter worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 111.3% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,072,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after buying an additional 1,091,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 113.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,954,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,507,000 after buying an additional 1,041,038 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 138.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 873,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 401.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 545,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 105.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) opened at 35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.55. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 10,684 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $370,414.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 247,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,544 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $53,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,974 shares of company stock worth $1,617,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc is engaged in flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers across the world. The Company’s products, measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

