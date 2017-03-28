Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Archie Bethel purchased 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 883 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £13,995.55 ($17,588.98).

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) opened at 869.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 903.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 960.07. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 780.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,112.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.38 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Insider Buys £13,995.55 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/babcock-international-group-plc-bab-insider-buys-13995-55-in-stock.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAB. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.20) price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC from GBX 1,330 ($16.71) to GBX 1,280 ($16.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,117 ($14.04) price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Babcock International Group PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.82) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.85) price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,133 ($14.24).

About Babcock International Group PLC

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is an engineering support services company. The Company offers support to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.