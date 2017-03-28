B. Riley Upgrades Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) to Buy

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) opened at 25.45 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm earned $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

