Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) to “Buy”

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed the Zacks categorized Property and Casualty (P&C) industry year to date. Estimates has also been moving north over the last 60 days. It continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance, and Accident and Health to pave way for long-term growth. It remains focused on deploying resources prudently, enhancing efficiencies and better serving clients and brokers across the globe. It has also been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from strengthening the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. However, stiff competition in the reinsurance industry slowing growth and lowering profitability along with escalating expenses eating into margins remain concerns.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital Holdings Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) opened at 66.48 on Thursday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business earned $464.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Butt sold 158,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $10,391,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,378,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 64.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 126,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 49,656 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company for the AXIS group of companies. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Singapore. It operates in two segments: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

