Aviva plc (AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva plc (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 589 ($7.40) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AV. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.60) price target on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 477 ($5.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.37) price target on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 540 ($6.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 528.07 ($6.64).

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) opened at 523.00 on Tuesday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 290.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 21.22 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 473.97.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.66), for a total value of £34,778.60 ($43,708.18). Also, insider Adrian Montague purchased 9,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £49,771.05 ($62,550.02). Insiders have bought a total of 9,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,647 over the last quarter.

About Aviva plc

Aviva plc is the holding company of the Aviva Group. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia, and Aviva Investors.

