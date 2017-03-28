Aviva plc (AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 529.08 ($6.65).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 477 ($5.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.95) target price on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. S&P Global Inc cut shares of Aviva plc to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upped their target price on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 525 ($6.60) to GBX 592 ($7.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Adrian Montague bought 9,303 shares of Aviva plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £49,771.05 ($62,550.02). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £34,778.60 ($43,708.18). Insiders bought a total of 9,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,647 in the last three months.

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) opened at 523.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 21.22 billion. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 290.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 515.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.97.

About Aviva plc

Aviva plc is the holding company of the Aviva Group. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia, and Aviva Investors.

