Target Co. (TGT) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Target worth $27,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its position in shares of Target by 118.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 29,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Target by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,849,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,040,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 112,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,338,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,947,000 after buying an additional 1,045,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 53.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm earned $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.98 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Target to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Knauss bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.86 per share, with a total value of $548,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at $901,404.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,073,750. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

