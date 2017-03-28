Avinger Inc (AVGR) Trading Down 19.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) were down 19.8% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 708,292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 322.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,090.68%.

AVGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avinger by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avinger by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Avinger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 380,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the fourth quarter worth about $5,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s market capitalization is $38.26 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system.

