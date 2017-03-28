Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 322.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,090.68%.

Shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) opened at 1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $38.26 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Avinger Inc (AVGR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/avinger-inc-avgr-announces-earnings-results-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 380,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the fourth quarter worth about $5,772,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.