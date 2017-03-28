Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (AVDL) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.93 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) opened at 9.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The stock’s market cap is $379.78 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share

Flamel Technologies SA is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, including controlled-release therapeutic products based on its polymer based technology. The Company has a balanced business model consisting of an Unapproved Marketed Drugs (UMDs) business with over two approved products in the United States, Bloxiverz (neostigmine methylsulfate injection) and Vazculep (phenylephrine hydrochloride injection) that are marketed; a branded pediatric business, and a branded business, focusing on the development of products utilizing Flamel’s drug delivery platforms.

