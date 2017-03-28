Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 13,698 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $44,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,759,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,753,000 after buying an additional 763,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,836,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,183,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,324,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,411,000 after buying an additional 561,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,516,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,126,000 after buying an additional 246,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,022,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,419,000 after buying an additional 132,896 shares in the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 102.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $84.36 and a one year high of $105.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $301,197.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,262.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $255,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $19,213,847.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

