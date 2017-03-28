Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $594,168.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 102.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $84.36 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Director Sells $594,168.48 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/automatic-data-processing-adp-director-sells-594168-48-in-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.96.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.