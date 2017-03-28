Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened at 85.44 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s market cap is $18.87 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.57) EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.07.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 55,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,686,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Bass sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,872 shares of company stock worth $32,266,117 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc (Autodesk) is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; manufacturing, and digital media, consumer and entertainment industries.

