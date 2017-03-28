AU Optronics Corp (AUO) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday.

AUO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AU Optronics Corp in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AU Optronics Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) opened at 3.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.62. AU Optronics Corp has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/au-optronics-corp-auo-rating-lowered-to-underperform-at-sanford-c-bernstein-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 41.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 625,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 182,225 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 808,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 83,099 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 542,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 342,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 972.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 548,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AU Optronics Corp

AU Optronics Corp. is a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel provider. The Company operates in two business segments: display business and solar business. Through Display business segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles and markets flat panel displays and most of its products are TFT-LCD panels.

