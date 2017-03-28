AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,243 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of AT&T worth $227,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,097,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,116,000 after buying an additional 7,784,839 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,285,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,483,000 after buying an additional 2,770,539 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $61,975,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 843.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 1,212,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company earned $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.31 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

