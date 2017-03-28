Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian Co. PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atlassian Co. PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 price target on Atlassian Co. PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atlassian Co. PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) opened at 29.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.58 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Atlassian Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company earned $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 884.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 482.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Co. PLC Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

