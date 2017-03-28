Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Insider John A. Utz Sells 8,000 Shares

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) insider John A. Utz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $210,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) opened at 23.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Associated Banc Corp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Associated Banc Corp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/associated-banc-corp-asb-insider-sells-210160-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 3,408.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised Associated Banc Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Associated Banc Corp in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Associated Banc Corp in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered Associated Banc Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

About Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.