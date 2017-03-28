Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Buys Shares of 112,131 Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $384,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,339,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,497,386,000 after buying an additional 6,193,821 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $88,268,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 122.8% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,222,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,662,000 after buying an additional 2,327,180 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.5% in the second quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,628,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,966,000 after buying an additional 1,797,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $1,068,774.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,452.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

