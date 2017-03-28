Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) opened at 4.11 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The stock’s market cap is $84.59 million.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company earned $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post ($0.86) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 41,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $163,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,043.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,602.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,624 shares of company stock worth $240,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 98,459 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 14.2% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions.

