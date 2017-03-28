Ascential PLC (ASCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 340.17 ($4.28).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Ascential PLC in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.71) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Ascential PLC from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities Ltd upped their target price on Ascential PLC from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 375 ($4.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.08) target price on shares of Ascential PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on shares of Ascential PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) opened at 318.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.62. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.28 billion. Ascential PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 200.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 322.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Ascential PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 22,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £68,908.65 ($86,601.29).

Ascential PLC Company Profile

Ascential plc is an international business-to-business media company with a focus on essential products that connect and inform business professionals. The Company operates through two segments: Exhibitions & Festival, and Information Services. The Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses and festivals, where customers come together to form business relationships and transact.

