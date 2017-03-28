Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.33.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

