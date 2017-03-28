Arotech Co. (ARTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Singular Research

Singular Research began coverage on shares of Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARTX. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Arotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 341,252 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $77.87 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. Arotech has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Arotech had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arotech will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTX. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arotech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Arotech by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arotech during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arotech by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 441,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arotech by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 274,857 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

