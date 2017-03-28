Arizona Mining Inc (AZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arizona Mining Inc (TSE:AZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.18.

Several research firms recently commented on AZ. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arizona Mining in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Arizona Mining in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ) opened at 2.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $532.57 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Arizona Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc, formerly AZ Mining Inc, is a Canada-based junior resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and if warranted, development of natural mineral resource properties. It operates through mineral exploration and development segment. It is focused on the exploration and development of Hermosa Property.

