Lennar Co. (LEN) Position Raised by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,010 shares during the period. Lennar makes up about 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Lennar worth $244,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 11.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) opened at 50.98 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Lennar had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

