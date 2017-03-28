Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stake Lowered by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,619,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 2.2% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 5.26% of Williams-Sonoma worth $223,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) opened at 48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stake Lowered by Aristotle Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/aristotle-capital-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-williams-sonoma-inc-wsm-updated-updated.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.