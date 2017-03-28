Arista Networks Inc (ANET) PT Raised to $150.00

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday. Citigroup Inc’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 132.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Stephen Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,505,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,331,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arista Networks by 41.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $14,399,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $22,366,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

