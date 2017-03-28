Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.14 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) opened at 45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21.
Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland Company had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Archer Daniels Midland Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.
In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $626,259.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,001.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,265,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,198,000 after buying an additional 725,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,293,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,118,000 after buying an additional 723,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,580,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after buying an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,526,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,749,000 after buying an additional 191,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,210,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,082,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.
