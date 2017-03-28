AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Insider Sells $222,469.53 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) insider Stephen J. Hagge sold 2,923 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $222,469.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) opened at 76.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.97. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company earned $539 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

