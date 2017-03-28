Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Approach Resources Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation, production and acquisition of unconventional natural gas and oil properties onshore in the United States and Western Canada. The Company focuses its growth efforts primarily on finding and developing natural gas reserves in known tight gas sands and shale areas. The Company currently operates in Texas, New Mexico and Kentucky and has a non-operating interest in Western Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AREX. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KLR Group set a $5.00 target price on Approach Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Approach Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) opened at 2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $90.37 million. Approach Resources has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 49.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Approach Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Approach Resources will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Approach Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,708,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 384,578 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Approach Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,013,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 238,976 shares in the last quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Approach Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 1,038,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

