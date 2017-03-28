Apple Inc. (AAPL) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $146.43 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,575,094 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. Apple has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $739.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post $8.94 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Gore, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $8,984,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,189,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,625,709,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 966.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,096,072,000 after buying an additional 8,571,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,739,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,450,260,000 after buying an additional 4,301,005 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11,079.6% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,750,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 3,716,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $365,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.
