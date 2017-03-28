Apple Inc. (AAPL) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $146.43 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,575,094 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. Apple has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $739.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post $8.94 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/apple-inc-aapl-upgraded-by-vetr-inc-to-buy.html.

In related news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Gore, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $8,984,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 445,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,189,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,625,709,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 966.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,096,072,000 after buying an additional 8,571,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,739,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,450,260,000 after buying an additional 4,301,005 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11,079.6% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,750,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 3,716,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $365,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.